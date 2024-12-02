Brown University transfers ownership of a portion of its land to Pokanoket Indian Tribe
Associated Press
Brown University has transferred ownership of a portion of its land in Bristol, Rhode Island to a preservation trust established by the Pokanoket Indian Tribe. The move ensures access to the land extends to tribes and native peoples of the region for whom the land has significance. The university finalized the transfer last month. The land is the ancestral home of Metacom — also known as King Philip — the leader of the Pokanoket people. It’s also the site of his 1676 death during King Philip’s War, a bloody conflict between tribes and European settlers.