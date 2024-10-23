The Grateful Dead named MusiCares’ 2025 Persons of the Year

MusiCares, an organization that helps music professionals who need financial, personal or medical assistance, will honor the Grateful Dead as its 2025 Persons of the Year. It will recognize original members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir for their philanthropic efforts, their unique ability to foster community through concerts and for their impact on American music on their 60th anniversary. The Grateful Dead will be honored at the 34th annual Persons of the Year benefit gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, two nights before the 2025 Grammy Awards. The ceremony will include posthumous tributes to one of the band’s founding members, Jerry Garcia. He died of a heart attack in 1995.

