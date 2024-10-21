‘Yes’ vote looks set to narrowly pass to enshrine Moldova’s path toward the EU

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans in favor of securing the country’s path towards European Union membership have a razor-thin lead in a referendum vote, electoral data shows. The pro-Western president accused “criminal groups” of trying to undermine the vote. After nearly 99% of votes were counted in the referendum held Sunday that asked voters to choose whether to enshrine in the country’s constitution a path toward the EU, the “Yes” vote crept into first place with 50.18% of a total 1.4 million ballots cast, according to the Central Electoral Commission.

