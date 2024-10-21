Blinken heads to Mideast for 11th time since Gaza war; prospects for a truce remain uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed again to the Middle East, making his 11th trip to the region since the Gaza war erupted last year and as Israel steps up attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The State Department says Blinken will depart on Monday for a weeklong trip to Israel and a number of Arab countries, on a visit that also comes as Israel weighs retaliation against Iran for ballistic missile attacks earlier this month. The trip had been expected after President Joe Biden said last week he would dispatch Blinken to the region following Israel’s killing of Hamas military chief Yahya Sinwar.

