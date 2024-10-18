Trump fights back after Harris questions whether he is ‘exhausted’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump’s energy level emerged as a flashpoint as the Republican nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris scrambled across battleground Michigan on Friday. Harris told reporters that Trump was “unfit,” “unstable” and “a danger to our democracy” ahead of an afternoon rally. But she appeared to touch a nerve with her Republican rival when she mentioned a report that Trump was also “exhausted.” Trump fired back later in the day when asked by reporters about Harris’ comment. He called Harris “a loser” and said he’s gone 48 days without a rest. Trump, at 78, would be the oldest person in U.S. to become the president.

