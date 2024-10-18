In an open Georgia congressional seat, a Republican nominee ties himself tightly to Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Both major parties are contesting all 14 of Georgia’s congressional districts, where Republicans currently hold a 9-5 majority. In the 3rd Congressional District, Republican Brian Jack became the nominee by tying himself tightly to Donald Trump. Now he’s pursuing the same strategy in the general election against Democrat Maura Keller. In Southwest Georgia’s 2nd District, Republican Wayne Johnson is trying to unseat longtime incumbent Democrat Sanford Bishop. But Bishop turned back a GOP challenge to win a 16th term two years ago. Bishop and many other incumbents are spending more time campaigning for presidential nominees than fending off their own foes in districts. That’s in part because districts are even less competitive after a court-ordered redistricting in 2023.

