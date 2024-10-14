Death toll in Bosnia’s floods reaches 26, with at least 1 person still missing 10 days after storm

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The death toll from this month’s devastating floods and landslides in Bosnia has reached 26 people while rescue teams are searching for at least one more person. A powerful rainstorm that hit four municipalities in central and southern Bosnia in early October left entire areas under water and debris. Homes, roads and bridges were destroyed, leaving villages cut off without roads or power. Rescue teams have been sifting through the rubble for days, looking for those still missing. The hardest-hit area was around the southern town of Jablanica where a village was buried in rocks from a quarry on a hill above.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.