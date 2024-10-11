2 arrested in deadly attack on homeless man sleeping in NYC parking lot

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the beating death of a homeless man who was accosted while sleeping in a supermarket parking lot in Brooklyn. Police say 38-year-old victim Cos Jervis Jonas Ajpuac and another man were attacked with metal pipes and a baseball bat Sept. 18, police said. Ajpuac succumbed to his injuries Oct. 2. The other man survived. A store security worker tells the Daily News that the victims and the suspects all frequented the same ShopRite supermarket to redeem the five-cent deposit on bottles and cans they had collected. The suspects are awaiting arraignment, and it isn’t clear whether they have attorneys who can comment on the allegations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.