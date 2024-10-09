Chicago Bears stay focused on city’s lakefront for new stadium, team president says
AP Sports Writer
WARE, England (AP) — The Chicago Bears remain focused on the city’s lakefront as the location for a nearly $5 billion stadium development project. Team president Kevin Warren spoke at a news conference at the team’s hotel outside London ahead of Chicago’s game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He says the Museum Campus “remains our focus at this point in time.” A proposal unveiled earlier this year calls for an enclosed stadium next door to their current home at Soldier Field as part of a major project that would transform the lakefront. The Bears are asking for public funding to help make it happen.