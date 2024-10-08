MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ creative use of his expansive veto power in an attempt to lock in a school funding increase for 400 years comes before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday. A key question before the court is whether the law allows for governors to strike digits to create a new number. The case is the latest flashpoint in a decades-long fight over just how broad Wisconsin’s governor’s partial veto powers should be. The veto in question by Evers made a school funding increase that was originally to end ain 2025 go on until 2425.

