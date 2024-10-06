What to stream: Jelly Roll, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ Cate Blanchett and Charli XCX remixes

Sean Wang’s semi-autobiographical feature debut “Dìdi” and Jelly Roll’s 22-track album “Beautifully Broken” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Charli XCX will release a deluxe, remixed, double-album version of her culture-shifting album “Brat” and Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline co-star in “Disclaimer,” a psychological thriller, on Apple TV+ from writer-director Alfonso Cuarón. Friends and frequent collaborators Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal team up on Hulu’s first Spanish-language series called “La Máquina” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is available to stream for $25 on Prime Video, Apple TV and other video-on-demand platforms.

