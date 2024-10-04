Mets’ victory over Brewers in NL Wild Card Series decider was ESPN’s most-watched game in 3 years

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The New York Mets’ 4-2 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday night in the deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series averaged 4,017,000 viewers on ESPN and streaming, making it ESPN’s most-watched Major League Baseball game in three years. ESPN and Nielsen reported Friday afternoon that the audience peaked at 5.75 million viewers during the ninth inning, when the Mets rallied from a 2-0 deficit to reach the divisional round for the first time since 2015, when the reached the World Series. This year’s nine MLB Wild Card Series games averaged 2.82 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, a 25% increase over last year and a 1% gain from 2022.

