Guard charged in 2 deaths at troubled Wisconsin prison pleads no contest to reduced charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of eight guards charged in the deaths of two inmates at a troubled maximum security prison in Wisconsin has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge. The Wisconsin State Journal reports former Waupun Correctional Institution guard Sarah Ransbottom pleaded no contest last week to a charge of violating a law governing conduct by prison staff and paid a $250 fine. Prosecutors charged the prison’s former warden and eight other Waupun staffers, including Ransbottom, in June in connection with the deaths of two inmates during a more than yearlong lockdown at the prison. Ransbottom tells the Wisconsin State Journal low staffing levels, long hours and forced overtime contributed to the death of at least one inmate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.