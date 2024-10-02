Mayorkas warns FEMA doesn’t have enough funding to last through hurricane season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the agency tasked with helping communities recover from Hurricane Helene and other natural disasters does not have enough money to make it through the hurricane season. Mayorkas told reporters on Air Force One that the Federal Emergency Management Agency can meet immediate needs, but would need Congress to provide additional funds. Mayorkas was not specific about how much additional money the agency may need, but his remarks underscore concerns voiced by President Joe Biden and some lawmakers earlier this week that Congress may need to pass a supplemental spending bill this fall to help states with recovery efforts.

