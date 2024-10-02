Man pleads guilty in betting scheme that ensnared ex-NBA player Jontay Porter

NEW YORK (AP) — A gambler has pleaded guilty in a sports betting scandal that got NBA player Jontay Porter kicked out of the league earlier this year. Prosecutors and a court document say Long Phi Pham pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to commit wire fraud. Pham — who also goes by the first name Bruce — is set for sentencing April 25 in a Brooklyn, New York, federal court. Messages seeking comment were sent to his attorneys. Pham and three other men were charged in June with plotting to profit from a player’s secret plans to claim illness to pull out of two games early.

