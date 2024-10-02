Biden won’t support a strike on Iran nuclear sites as Israel weighs response to Iran missile attack
Associated Press
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he won’t support an Israeli attack on sites related to Tehran’s nuclear program in response to Iran’s missile attack on Israel. Biden was asked by reporters Wednesday whether he would support such retaliation after Iran fired about 180 missiles at Israel a day earlier. Biden said “the answer is no.” His comment came after he and fellow Group of Seven leaders spoke by phone to discuss coordinating new sanctions against Iran. The office of Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the leaders emphasized that “a conflict on a regional scale is in no one’s interest.”