Judge rejects computer repairman’s defamation claims over reports on Hunter Biden laptop

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected defamation claims filed by a computer repairman against Hunter Biden, CNN, Politico and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. The claims are related to media reports about Hunter Biden’s laptop. John Paul Mac Isaac had argued that he was defamed by media reports and statements implying that the laptop left at Isaac’s shop in April 2019 was part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and that the device and its contents may have been stolen. The judge also dismissed counterclaims by Hunter Biden alleging invasion of privacy. His ruling came late Monday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.