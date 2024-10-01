Hurricane Helene’s victims include first responders who died helping others

Hurricane Helene killed scores of people when it struck Florida late last week and then plowed through the Southeast as one of the deadliest storms in U.S. history. Among the dead are first responders who perished while trying to help people in their wind-ravaged and rain-soaked communities. They include a veteran South Carolina fire chief and an 18-year-old firefighter just starting his career. A Florida sheriff’s captain who ran the county jail died while driving to work when a dam broke and she was caught in the floodwaters. And in Georgia, a great-grandfather and great-grandson died when a tree fell on a home.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.