Hundreds of firefighters battle a deadly forest fire raging in southern Greece for the third day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers in southern Greece are battling for a third day a large wildfire that has killed two people and devastated a large forested area. Three waterbombing aircraft from Italy and Croatia were due to arrive later Tuesday after Greece requested help from its European Union partners. The fire service says more than 400 firefighters, assisted by 20 waterbombing aircraft, are engaged against the blaze. It’s burning through the mountains of Corinthia in the Peloponnese region. The authorities were again optimistic on Tuesday that progress had been made as the main front was out, leaving a large number of scattered blazes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.