Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement for a movie directed by his son

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement, seven years after his last movie, for a film directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis. The project was announced Tuesday by Focus Features and Plan B, who are partnering on “Anemone.” The film is Ronan Day-Lewis’ directorial debut and will star his father along with Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. The film was co-written by the Day-Lewises. Earlier Tuesday, Daniel Day-Lewis and Bean were spotted driving a motorbike through Manchester, England, stoking intrigue at his impending return to acting. After making Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film “Phantom Thread,” the 67-year-old had said he was quitting acting.

