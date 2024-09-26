The UN’s nuclear chief says the world needs to pursue dialogue with North Korea over nuclear weapons

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s nuclear chief says the world must recognize that North Korea possesses nuclear weapons and pursue dialogue despite its violations of U.N. sanctions and international law. In an interview with The Associated Press. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, wondered whether slamming the door on Kim Jong Un’s government has solved anything. Or, he wondered, is it making things worse? He said North Korea’s nuclear program should be condemned for violating Security Council sanctions and international law. But there has been no international engagement since 2006 when the country became “a de facto nuclear weapon possessor state” and since then its nuclear program has expanded significantly.

