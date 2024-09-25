The EU is failing to dissuade African migrants despite spending billions, auditors say

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s financial watchdog says the bloc is failing to draw lessons about how to discourage unauthorized migration into Europe from Africa. The European Court of Auditors also says the EU could do more to help limit abuses against migrants. The warnings come in a report released Wednesday on the bloc’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. The multi-billion-euro program was hastily set up in 2015 as well over 1 million migrants entered Europe. The European Commission-managed fund is meant to address the reasons why people leave Africa. Lead EU auditor Bettina Jakobsen says “the commission is still unable to identify and report the most efficient and effective approaches to reducing irregular migration.”

