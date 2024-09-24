US appeals court says man can sue Pennsylvania over 26 years of solitary confinement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a man who spent 26 years in solitary confinement in Pennsylvania can sue prison officials for alleged cruel and unusual punishment. The panel says that prison officials may have also violated the Americans with Disability Act because they knew Roy Lee Williams had a history of mental illness. The ruling Friday comes as more states are banning or restricting solitary confinement because of concerns about adverse mental health affects. Lawsuits in Pennsylvania and around the country are also targeting the practice. Officials in Pennsylvania did not immediately return email messages seeking comment.

