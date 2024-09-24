Suit seeks to overturn Georgia law on homeless voter registration and voter challenges

ATLANTA (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to overturn two provisions of a Georgia election law related to voter challenges. The Georgia State Conference of the NAACP and the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda filed the suit on Tuesday. They argue that a law passed earlier this year by state lawmakers unfairly discriminates against homeless people and voters registered at nonresidential addresses. Republican activists are challenging tens of thousands of voters in Georgia as part of a national effort coordinated by Donald Trump’s allies to take names off voting rolls. Activists argue that letting incorrect names stay on the rolls invites fraud.

