A junior party in the Czech government is set to leave the Cabinet over the dismissal of its leader

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s government was in crisis Tuesday after a junior party in the ruling coalition said it would leave the Cabinet over Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s decision to fire the party leader. Fiala says he will ask the country’s president to dismiss Regional Development Minister Ivan Bartos. He says he lost his trust in Bartos’ ability to deal with the problems linked to the introduction of a new digital system for issuing building permissions. Bartos’s Pirate Party did badly in regional elections on Saturday. The main opposition group led by former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis won the biggest share of votes, a boost ahead of next year’s parliamentary election.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.