The NYPD often shows leniency to officers involved in illegal stop and frisks, report finds

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City police department is lax in punishing officers who illegally stop and frisk people on the street, undermining efforts to curb wrongful use of tactic than a judge declared unconstitutional more than a decade ago. That’s the finding of a court-ordered study made public Monday. James Yates, a retired New York state judge, wrote that most of the dozens of internal disciplinary cases for stop-and-frisk violations that he reviewed resulted in reduced penalties or no discipline. Yates found that the NYPD’s discipline matrix lists a three-day penalty for an illegal stop, frisk or search, but “imposition of that level of discipline is a rarity.”

