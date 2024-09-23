Missouri Supreme Court to consider death row case a day before scheduled execution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments as attorneys working on behalf of Marcellus Williams seek to save him, just a day before his scheduled execution. Oral arguments are scheduled for Monday morning in the hearing before the state Supreme Court. Williams is set to die Tuesday evening for the 1998 stabbing death of Lisha Gayle. Williams has long maintained his innocence, and DNA evidence raised enough questions that a previous governor halted an execution in 2017 and St. Louis County’s current prosecutor challenged Williams’ guilt in a court hearing. Attorneys for Williams also have an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court, and a clemency petition before Gov. Mike Parson.

