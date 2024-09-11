Denzel Washington hands over to his son Malcolm and keeps August Wilson in the family

TORONTO (AP) — August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” deals profoundly with ancestry and heritage, which makes it all the more fitting that the new film adaptation, produced by Denzel Washington and directed by his son Malcolm, is a family affair. “The Piano Lesson,” which premiered Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, is the third in Denzel Washington’s ongoing project to bring Wilson’s plays to the screen.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.