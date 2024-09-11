Denzel Washington hands over to his son Malcolm and keeps August Wilson in the family
AP Film Writer
TORONTO (AP) — August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” deals profoundly with ancestry and heritage, which makes it all the more fitting that the new film adaptation, produced by Denzel Washington and directed by his son Malcolm, is a family affair. “The Piano Lesson,” which premiered Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, is the third in Denzel Washington’s ongoing project to bring Wilson’s plays to the screen.