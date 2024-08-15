Lily Collins has found ‘Emily 2.0’ in Paris

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” tells The Associated Press that her confidence has grown with each season of the show, mirroring her character. As both the show’s star and producer, Collins says she started asking bigger questions and finding more creative ways to engage the story in the upcoming fourth season. Collins says she “was a different person than walking onto set season one.” The first half of episodes in the new season will start streaming on Netflix Thursday, and the second half will follow on Sept. 12.

