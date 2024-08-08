President Maduro suspends X social network in Venezuela for 10 days after exchange with Elon Musk

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro says he has ordered a 10-day block on access to the X platform in the country. He accused the social network of being used by his opponents to create unrest after the disputed presidential election. Associated Press journalists in Caracas found that by Thursday night posts had stopped loading on X on two private telephone services and state-owned Movilnet. Maduro said in a spech that “Elon Musk is the owner of X and has violated all the rules of the social network itself.” The platform has not responded an AP request for comment.

