Brazil to allow miles of selective logging in effort to preserve the Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Forest Service announced a plan to bring a massive area of Amazon rainforest currently vulnerable to illegal deforestation under national governance Tuesday. The South American country, which holds two-thirds of the Amazon rainforest, plans to make an area the size of Costa Rica available for selective logging over the next two years. The plan is intended to protect the areas from land-grabbers in part by giving private timber concerns a stake in policing them.

