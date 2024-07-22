Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah have lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The orders was lifted late Sunday night after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to evacuate, with the fire only partially under control. Crews resumed work early Monday in hopes of gaining ground on the blaze before high temperatures returned.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.