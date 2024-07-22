Baltimore man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a Baltimore man has been arrested in the recent deadly shooting of a 12-year-old girl. Twenty-eight-year-old Omar Passmore was arrested Sunday. He was quickly identified as a suspect after police spoke with witnesses and concluded he was the only person present when 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley was killed on Friday. Charging documents say Passmore had a child with the victim’s mother. They don’t include any information about a possible motive. Police say Breaunna was home alone when Passmore entered the east Baltimore rowhome and loud yelling could be heard. Passmore was later seen sitting on the home’s front steps before fleeing on foot.

