Man sentenced in prison break and fatal brawl among soccer fans outside cheesesteak shop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man convicted of helping two other men escape prison while he was in custody for a fatal brawl among soccer fans in Philadelphia has been sentenced in both cases. Court documents indicate 36-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta was sentenced Thursday to 11 1/2 months to 23 months for aiding the May 2023 escape from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center. Flores-Huerta and another man also were sentenced to similar terms in the fatal brawl outside Pat’s King of Steaks restaurant in September 2021. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the two expressed remorse through an interpreter.

