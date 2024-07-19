Weird Al on new music, Sabrina Carpenter, a decade of ‘Mandatory Fun’ and 40 years of ‘Eat It’

Ten years ago, “Weird Al” Yankovic made history. “Mandatory Fun,” his fourteenth and final studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It became the first comedy album to ever hold the top spot. To celebrate a decade of “Mandatory Fun,” Yankovic has released “Polkamania!,” a polka medley of some of the biggest hits of the last 10 years, including tracks from Taylor Swift, Adele, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and more. Yankovic told The Associated Press all about the song, why he’s done releasing albums, the innate hilarity of the accordion as an instrument, and teased a few forthcoming projects.

