Weird Al on new music, Sabrina Carpenter, a decade of ‘Mandatory Fun’ and 40 years of ‘Eat It’
AP Music Writer
Ten years ago, “Weird Al” Yankovic made history. “Mandatory Fun,” his fourteenth and final studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It became the first comedy album to ever hold the top spot. To celebrate a decade of “Mandatory Fun,” Yankovic has released “Polkamania!,” a polka medley of some of the biggest hits of the last 10 years, including tracks from Taylor Swift, Adele, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and more. Yankovic told The Associated Press all about the song, why he’s done releasing albums, the innate hilarity of the accordion as an instrument, and teased a few forthcoming projects.