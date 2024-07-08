A Missouri fire official dies when the boat he was in capsizes during a water rescue

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — An assistant fire chief in central Missouri has died after the boat he was in capsized during a water rescue in a flash flood. The Boone County Fire Protection District said Monday that Matthew Tobben and another firefighter had just rescued two people from flooded Bear Creek in Columbia when the boat overturned. The other firefighter and the two rescued people were OK after being pulled from the water, but Tobben drowned. Heavy rain led to several water rescues in the Columbia area. More rain is expected through Tuesday as the remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl makes it into Missouri. Tobben’s death was the second blamed on flash flooding in Boone County in about a week.

