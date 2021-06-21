Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths

National/World

ATLANTA (AP) - Claudette has returned to tropical storm strength Monday morning as it nears the coast of the Carolinas.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph Monday morning, less than two days after Claudette was blamed for 13 deaths in Alabama. A multi-vehicle crash killed eight children who were riding in a van for a youth home for abused or neglected kids. The wreck also claimed the lives of a Tennessee man and his infant daughter.

Separately, a tree fell on a home killing an adult and a toddler, and a woman whose car ran off the road into a swollen creek died in north Alabama.