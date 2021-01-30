Music teacher sentenced to jail time

National/World

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Former Lancaster music teacher, Timothy M. Sterner, 54, has been sentenced to prison for sexual misconduct after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student over a four-period.

Sterner recently admitted to the criminal conduct in Lancaster County Court. He confessed to requesting sexual contact, exposing himself, performing lewd acts as well as sending lewd and pornographic images to the victim. This behavior happened between the victim’s freshman and senior year of high school.

Through his attorney, Sterner submitted dozens of positive character references. These people described the “the positive impact he had as a teacher,” according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

In response to these character references, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said that they “illustrate how these crimes are done in secret by individuals who hold themselves out to the community as respectful, ethical, and moral people.” He also stated that Sterner “used and groomed a child, and student, for his own personal gratification for years.”

Sterner pled guilty to five felonies and two misdemeanors including unlawful contact with a minor, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, dissemination of child pornography, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sterner will serve between 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison. He will carry out his sentence at Lancaster County Prison. After getting out, he will have six years of probation.

Sterner is also required to register on the Megan’s Law website for 25 years.

