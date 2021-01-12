107-year-old woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

National/World

WINDHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A 107-year-old New Hampshire resident is thrilled that she received the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Mary Dentler was five years old during the 1918 pandemic, and she will be turning 108 next week.

“I wasn’t nervous at all, and I’m glad it’s almost over,” said Dentler, who lives at the Windham Terrace Assisted Living and Memory Care.

“It was a busy day that went like clockwork. We are all very happy today,” she said Sunday.

“It has been a long road,” said Windham Terrace Executive Director Lynda Brislin. “Thankfully, today is the beginning of a new chapter down a brighter road. I am very thankful indeed.”

Brislin called the COVID vaccine the “most vital tool in our toolbox” to fight the virus.

