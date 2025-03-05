The 77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 77th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is happening this weekend, March 7-9 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Show Manager Olivia Sorgman stopped by the Morning News Wednesday to preview the upcoming event.

This year's theme is "Exotic Gardens" and Sorgman explained what will be different this year. She shared more about what attendees can expect — including workshops and a VIP tour guide, among other events.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://sborchidshow.com/.