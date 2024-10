C.A.R.E.4Paws Executive Director Isabelle Gullo stopped by the Morning News to talk about the Safe Haven Program and the mission of the non-profit.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local non-profit C.A.R.E4Paws created their Safe Haven Program in 2020.

