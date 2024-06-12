Skip to Content
UCSB Arts and Lectures shares impressive lineup on The Morning News ahead of their 65th Anniversary

Published 9:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — In honor of their 65th Anniversary, UCSB Arts and Lectures announced an impressive lineup of more than 47 events.

Director of Public Lectures and Special Initiatives, Caitlin O'hara, stopped by The Morning News to preview the event, share some highlights, and reflect on the incredible milestone that is 65 seasons.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/.

