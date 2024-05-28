Novelist, public speaker, philanthropist, and screenwriter JD Slajchert drops by the Morning News for Mental Health Awareness Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former UCSB basketball player JD Slajchert dropped by the Morning News to tell us about his his debut novel MoonFlower and his non-profit The LucStrong Foundation which supports children with Sickle Cell Disease.

JD shared about an unforgettable connection he formed with a young man named Luc Bodden. Luc had Sickle-Cell Disease which eventually claimed his life.

In honor of what would have been Luc Bodden's high school graduation, JD was the keynote speaker at Oak Park High School and addressed Luc's graduating class on May 23rd.

For more information on JD Slajchert, you can visit his website