Carpinteria High School Senior playing Dorothy previews the production of “The Wizard of Oz”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Carpinteria High School's production of the classic "Wizard of Oz" kicks off Thursday night. Grace Thompson, a Carpinteria High Senior who is playing Dorothy, stopped by The Morning News Thursday morning.

She detailed the behind-the-scenes preparation of the student-led effort and shared what she's looking forward to most. Tickets can be purchased at the door. There are shows Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 7pm, and at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday at the Carpinteria High School Cafeteria.