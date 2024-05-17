Skip to Content
One805 COO and Founder previews the upcoming event on Sunday at Sunstone Winery

Published 9:53 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — One805 is hosting its annual One805 LIVE! Concert at the Sunstone Winery this Sunday, May 9th. There's an impressive line-up scheduled, including one new artist that will be debuting his new song that is this year's anthem, Jordan Asher Huffman.

One805 COO and Founder Richard Weston Smith stopped by The Morning News to talk more about the mission and origin of this non-profit and detail Sunday's event.

For details and more information, visit https://one805.org/.

