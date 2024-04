His debut album titled "High and Low" will be released Friday, April 26th. There is a performance and album release party at the Alcatraz Theatre in Carpinteria starting 8pm Friday evening.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara based singer-songwriter and American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies stopped by The Morning News Tuesday.

