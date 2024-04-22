Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Co-Director detailed the history and upcoming event on The Morning News

Published 11:45 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Monday is Earth Day and the countdown is on for the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival which takes place over the weekend.

Kathi King, Earth Day Festival Co-Director and Community Environmental Council Director of Climate Education and Leadership stopped by The Morning News Monday.

She spoke about the history of the long-running event and broke down the plan for this weekend.

For details, visit: https://www.sbearthday.org/

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Christa Kurkjian

