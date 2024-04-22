Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Co-Director detailed the history and upcoming event on The Morning News
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Monday is Earth Day and the countdown is on for the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival which takes place over the weekend.
Kathi King, Earth Day Festival Co-Director and Community Environmental Council Director of Climate Education and Leadership stopped by The Morning News Monday.
She spoke about the history of the long-running event and broke down the plan for this weekend.
For details, visit: https://www.sbearthday.org/