Westmont College Student Producers preview Spring Sing on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Westmont College students, faculty, and staff look forward to Spring Sing every year, and it's just days away. Spring Sing is Saturday April 6th at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Producer Jillian Pearson and Assistant Producer Jan Carne stopped by The Morning News to detail what Spring Sing is, what this year's theme is, the behind-the-scenes preparation that takes place, and revealed what they are looking forward to most.

For tickets and more information about Spring Sing, visit https://www.westmont.edu/student-life/campus-activities/spring-sing.

