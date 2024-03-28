Skip to Content
Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre celebrates 100th Anniversary, VP of Advancement previews upcoming events

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. — The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara is celebrating its 100th Anniversary in April. Jill Seltzer, Vice President of Advancement at the Granada Theatre, stopped by the Morning News to preview the upcoming events.

They are screening a special documentary about the Granada and its significance to the Santa Barbara community over the past 100 years on April 3rd. Additionally, they are holding an array of screenings for the Centennial Festival Weekend on April 12-14.

Tickets and details about the celebratory events can be found at: https://www.granadasb.org/.

