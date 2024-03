For tickets and more information, visit the festival's website .

Show manager Olivia Sorgman of the city's International Orchid Show explained more about the flower-focused festival.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 76th annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Festival visited the Morning News to discuss the weekend-long event.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.